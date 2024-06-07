Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Higashioka got the Padres on the board in the fifth inning with his solo shot. This was his second homer over three games in June after he hit just one long ball over the first two months of the season. The backup catcher is at a .161/.175/.357 slash line with five RBI, four runs scored and two doubles across 57 plate appearances. Higashioka is unlikely to see much playing time as long as Luis Campusano is healthy.