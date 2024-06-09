Higashioka went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Higashioka has hit three homers over four games in June. His increased success at the plate has seen him split the starts at catcher with Luis Campusano, who should still be considered the Padres' primary backstop. Through 62 plate appearances this year, Higashioka is slashing .180/.194/.410 with four long balls, six RBI and six runs scored. His OPS was as low as .377 on May 26, but it's up to .604 now thanks to his increased display of power.