Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Higashioka came up clutch, taking Scott Alexander deep for a walk-off homer in the ninth inning. This was Higashioka's fourth homer in his last five games, all of which have been of the solo variety. The catcher is up to a .188/.212/.453 slash line with five long balls, seven RBI and seven runs scored across 66 plate appearances. He could continue to challenge Luis Campusano for playing time, but Higashioka is more likely to remain in a backup role.