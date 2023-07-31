Higashioka is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Ben Rortvedt will get the nod behind the plate while Higashioka rests for the series opener. Higashioka started at catcher in the final two games of the Yankees' series with the Orioles over the weekend, going 4-for-8 with a solo home run and an additional run.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Bursts out of slump•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Takes over as primary backstop•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Launches fifth homer•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Goes deep Monday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Three hits, two doubles in win•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Filling in for injured Trevino•