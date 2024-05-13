Gil (4-1) allowed three hits and two walks over six shutout innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the Rays.

Gil never found himself in much trouble Sunday as he cruised to a scoreless quality start. He's gone 3-0 while giving up one run over 18.1 frames in his last three outings, dropping his season ERA to 2.51. Prior to these three straight quality starts, Gil hadn't completed six innings in any of his first five appearances. His next start is projected to be a strong home matchup against the White Sox.