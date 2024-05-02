Gil (2-1) picked up the win Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 6.1 scoreless innings against Baltimore.

Gil rebounded from his first bad start of the season, completing six innings for the first time all season while blanking the O's. Gil has allowed three or fewer hits in all but one start this season but has allowed 20 walks in 31 innings, leading to an overall ERA of 3.19. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in the back end of the Yankees rotation and could find himself among the elite fantasy pitchers if he can reign in his walk problem. Gil's set to toe the rubber next against the Astros on Tuesday.