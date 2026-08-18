Gil (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Gil went down in late April with shoulder inflammation and started a rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley on Aug. 11. Yankees' pitching coach Matt Blake said the plan is for Gil to work as a relief pitcher, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports. In Gil's two appearances during his rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley, he allowed no runs on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts through three innings.