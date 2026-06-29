Yankees' Luis Gil: In midst of throwing program

Gil (shoulder) resumed a throwing program June 13, MLB.com reports.

After the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 26, Gil didn't make any appearances for the affiliate before being placed on the 7-day injured list May 8 due to right shoulder inflammation. Though he resumed throwing just over a month after being shut down, Gil will likely require a lengthy ramp-up period and may need to make one or two starts in the lower levels of the minors before slotting back into the Triple-A rotation.