Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Yankees' Luis Gil: In midst of throwing program

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gil (shoulder) resumed a throwing program June 13, MLB.com reports.

After the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 26, Gil didn't make any appearances for the affiliate before being placed on the 7-day injured list May 8 due to right shoulder inflammation. Though he resumed throwing just over a month after being shut down, Gil will likely require a lengthy ramp-up period and may need to make one or two starts in the lower levels of the minors before slotting back into the Triple-A rotation.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!