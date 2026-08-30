The Yankees promoted Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Gil will make his first appearance in the majors since late April after being recalled Sunday. The 28-year-old has been working out of the bullpen with the Triple-A squad and should take on the same role with the big-league club. In four outings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the right-hander owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB over nine innings. New York optioned Yerry De Los Santos to make room for Gil on the active roster.