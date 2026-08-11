Yankees' Luis Gil: Beginning rehab assignment

Gil (shoulder) is reporting to High-A Hudson Valley to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined since late April due to shoulder inflammation and has now been cleared to pitch in a game setting. Gil made four starts for the Yankees in April and surrendered 13 runs with a 9:11 K:BB over 19.1 innings before being demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he ended up on the injured list. The 28-year-old will likely need at least a couple starts in the lower minors before he rejoins the RailRiders.