Gil (1-1) picked up the win Sunday, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings against the Rays.

Although Gil's walk issues persisted -- he's allowed at least three walks in each of his four starts this season -- he turned in his first scoreless start of the campaign and set a season high in strikeouts. He's yet to allow more than three hits in a game and hasn't been tagged for a homer in 19.2 innings. Gil is tentatively scheduled for a start against the Brewers on Friday.