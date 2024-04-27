Gil surrendered five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters across five innings during Friday's loss to Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

Though he was able to limit his struggles with walking batters, Gil's five runs and six hits allowed represented season highs for the 25-year-old, who now owns a 4.01 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through five starts. He's lined up to face another high-octane offense in Baltimore on Wednesday, and he could be at risk of getting hit around again if his command doesn't improve.