Gil will be available out of the bullpen for Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Per manager Aaron Boone, Gil would likely start Monday's game in Toronto if he doesn't pitch Saturday, but if he is used, he would slot back into the rotation Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Gil is available either for length or a big spot, so he could pick up a win or even a save during the twin bill. Nestor Cortes will start Sunday against Cleveland.