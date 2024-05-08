Gil (3-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-3 rout of the Astros, allowing one run on one hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Kyle Tucker mashed a solo shot off Gil in the first inning, but the right-hander was unhittable after that despite some shaky control. He tossed 57 of 97 pitches for strikes before leaving the mound with his second straight quality start, the only two times in seven outings he's even lasted six innings. Gil will take a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 45:24 K:BB through 37 inning into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.