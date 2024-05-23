Gil (6-1) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out eight in 6.1 scoreless innings.

Gil continues to look like a star in the Yankees' rotation -- the 25-year-old right-hander now has five straight wins and quality starts, allowing just two runs over 30.2 innings in that span. He's lowered his ERA to 2.11 on the year with a 1.01 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB through 10 starts (55.1 innings). GIl will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week on the road against the Angels.