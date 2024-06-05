Gil (8-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 5-1 victory over the Twins. He struck out six.

The 26-year-old didn't miss a beat after being named the American League Rookie and Pitcher of the Month for May. Gil extended his quality start streak to seven with the performance, and he's won all seven of those outings with an eye-popping 0.60 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB through 44.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to be a marquee matchup against the Dodgers in Yankee Stadium this weekend.