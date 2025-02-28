Gil was pulled from his bullpen session Friday due to shoulder tightness and is scheduled for an MRI on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year was building toward his first start of spring training, but the shoulder tightness instead has him headed for medical imaging. According to Erik Boland of Newsday, manager Aaron Boone said he feels like the injury will "cost us some time," so Gil may not be ready by Opening Day. Should the injury force him to miss the start of the regular season, Marcus Stroman and Will Warren are the primary options to round out the Yankees' starting rotation.