Gill was named the 2024 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Gil narrowly came away with the award by collecting 15 first-place votes in comparison to Colton Cowser's 13 first-place votes. Gil was certainly a worth recipient of the honor after turning in a 3.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 171:77 K:BB across 29 starts (151.2 innings). However, there will be plenty of competition within the Yankees' rotation heading into the 2025 campaign, leaving no room for Gil to become complacent.

