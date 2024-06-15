Gil (9-1) picked up the win Friday over the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Gil struggled with command a bit Friday, though he'd manage to limit Boston to a lone fourth-inning run en route to his ninth win this season. The 26-year-old Gil allowed three runs in his last outing against the Dodgers, though he's now held opponents to one run or fewer in eight of his last nine starts. Gil's ERA is down to 2.03 with a 0.98 WHIP and 96:39 K:BB across 80 innings this year. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Orioles in his next outing.