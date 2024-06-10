Gil did not factor into the decision in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 5.2 innings.

Gil held the Dodgers in check through the first four innings, but the broke through in the fifth on a two-run double from Mookie Betts. Teoscar Hernandez would add to that with a solo home run in the sixth, leading to Gil's exit. Sunday was the first time Gil had given up more than one run in a start since he allowed five against the Brewers on April 26. The Yankees are now 11-2 in games started by Gil, and he'll carry a magnificent 2.04 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 90:35 K:BB (75 innings) into a showdown versus the Red Sox over the weekend.