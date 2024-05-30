Gil (7-1) picked up the win Wednesday over the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine over eight frames.

Gil continued his fantastic start to the campaign Wednesday, allowing just one hit over the first six innings before surrendering a solo home run to Logan O'Hoppe in the seventh. The right-hander produced 15 whiffs on the night while posting at least eight strikeouts for the third consecutive outing. Gil has now logged six quality starts in a row and improved to 6-0 in May after the win over Los Angeles. Over that stretch he carries a ridiculous 0.70 ERA to go along with a 44:12 K:BB. Wednesday also marked his longest outing of the seas