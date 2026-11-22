Gil agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander was non-tendered by the Yankees on Friday, and it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. Gil was sidelined for much of 2026 due to a shoulder issue and made just nine regular-season appearances for the Yankees, posting a 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:18 K:BB over 27.1 innings. The 28-year-old was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024 but struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons. Gil's deal with Detroit includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses.