Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Severino (elbow/groin) could resume mound work in a week to 10 days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Severino continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he's also dealing with a Grade 2 groin strain that he sustained during a rehab assignment earlier in June. He's been playing catch recently, and he was able to run full sprints Thursday. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will return to game action, but his return to the mound will be a significant step in his recovery.