Severino (elbow) has progressed to throwing sliders from the mound as well as fastballs, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
He continues to do well, according to manager Aaron Boone, and after being limited to fastballs during spring training, it is encouraging to hear he has progressed to throwing breaking balls. Severino doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, but the hope is that he will be back sometime this summer.
