Voit will be called up ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Red Sox, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader News reports.

Voit was shipped from the Cardinals to the Yankees on Saturday, and after initially being assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he'll head to the majors. The 27-year-old first baseman appeared in just eight games for the Cardinals in 2018, going 2-for-11 with a homer and three RBI over that span.