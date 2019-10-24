Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Undergoes surgery

Tanaka (elbow) had arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow but is expected to be ready for spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

General manager Brian Cashman said Tanaka's elbow did not cause him any trouble during the postseason, but he underwent surgery after the Yankees' ALCS loss to remove a bone spur. While the surgery could limit Tanaka's offseason training, the 30-year-old is expected to be ready in time for spring training. In 32 games (31 starts) in 2019, the right-hander recorded a 4.45 ERA with a 149:40 K:BB.