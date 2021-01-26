Tanaka is in contract negotiations with his former Nippon Professional League team, the Rakuten Eagles, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

Tanaka hasn't drawn nearly as much interest as anticipated from major-league teams so far this offseason in free agency, and it's now been reported that the right-hander is in advanced negotiations with the Eagles. According to Caldera, Tanaka could receive an offer as early as this week. While a return to the major leagues certainly can't be ruled out at this point, it seems as though it's more likely that he ends up in the Nippon Professional League.