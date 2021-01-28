Tanaka announced Thursday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a contract with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. According to the Kyodo News, Tanaka's contract is a two-year, $17.2 million deal that includes additional incentives.

As anticipated, Tanaka will return to his native country after he couldn't find a deal to his liking in MLB after becoming a free agent this winter. Tanaka's move to Japan officially ends a seven-year run with the Yankees, with whom he went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA and 8.4 K/9 across 174 outings while picking up two All-Star nods along the way. Given that he'll be 34 years old by the time his deal with the Golden Eagles expires, it's more likely than not that his time in North America is over.