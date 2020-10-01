Tanaka was knocked around in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round against Cleveland, allowing six runs on five hits in four innings, striking out three and walking three.

The Yankees' bats eventually bailed Tanaka out, coming back to win 10-9, but it certainly wasn't the performance the Yankees hoped to see from their second starter. Most of the damage was done in the first inning, a frame which saw five Cleveland hitters reach base and four come around to score. He later allowed the first two batters in the fifth inning to reach base, both of whom would come around to score after he was replaced by a reliever. He'll look to rebound in his next outing, which will likely come in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays on Tuesday.