Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Path to playing time opens
Andujar is expected to begin the season in an everyday role either at designated hitter or in left field after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that both Aaron Judge (pectoral) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) are unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Though Andujar reported to camp healthy after missing most of the prior campaign due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up initially looked like he might have to settle for a part-time role with the Yankees having since committed to Gio Urshela as their primary third baseman. While Andujar remains blocked at the hot corner, the injuries to the two sluggers will temporarily open up regular at-bats for him. Andujar has been taking reps in left field this spring in an attempt to increase his avenues to playing time, but because he's still likely to be a negative defender at that position, expect the Yankees to hand him most of his starts at DH at least until one of Judge or Stanton returns. Mike Tauchman, Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier should serve as the Yankees' primary outfielders at the beginning of the season.
