Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Takes seat Saturday
Andujar isn't starting Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Andujar will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout across the last two games. Clint Frazier will take over in left field and bat eighth.
