Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Cortes (shoulder) will start a throwing program soon but isn't expected to return to game action this season, per MLB.com.

Cortes has been on the IL since Aug. 11 due to a left rotator cuff strain. Boone indicated that the southpaw will resume throwing this weekend, so he appears to be improving, but the Yankees skipper also said that Cortes' season is likely over. If that's the case, Cortes will finish 2023 with a 4.97 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67:20 K:BB and 5-2 record over 63.1 innings covering 12 starts.