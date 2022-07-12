Marinaccio (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Marinaccio will advance to mound work after his inflamed right shoulder responded well to long toss. The rookie reliever noted that his time on the 15-day injured list has allowed him to adjust some flaws in his mechanics, so he's hopeful that he'll remain effective upon returning from the shelf, likely at some point after the All-Star break. Marinaccio produced a 2.33 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 19.1 innings before landing on the IL on July 2.
