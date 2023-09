Marinaccio was called up by the Yankees on Saturday.

Marinaccio owns a 4.08 ERA in 46.1 major-league innings this season, with a 27.6 percent strikeout rate more or less cancelling out an inflated 12.6 percent walk rate. He'll give the Yankees an extra bullpen option, taking the roster spot which had belonged to Luis Severino, who landed on the injured list with a side injury.