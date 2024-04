The Yankees recalled Marinaccio from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, YES Network reports.

The Yankees DFA'd Josh Maciejewski on Saturday to create room on the 40-man roster for Kevin Smith, so Marinaccio will come up to as Maciejewski's replacement in the bullpen. The 28-year-old righty logged a 3.99 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 47.1 innings last season in the majors, and he has yet to allow a run through five Triple-A frames this year.