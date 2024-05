Marinaccio was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre on Thursday.

Marinnacio made eight appearances in the majors since being recalled April 13 and posted a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with an 10:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings. Despite being effective, he'll head back to the minors to make room for Nick Burdi (hip).