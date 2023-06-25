Marinaccio gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday, recording his second save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Clay Holmes got the final two outs of the eighth inning after Wandy Peralta had created a bit of a mess, and with Michael King struggling of late, Marinaccio was summoned in the ninth instead to close things out. The second-year righty has earned his spot in the Yankees' high-leverage crew by not allowing an earned run in nearly a month, and over his last 12 appearances, Marinaccio has a 1.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings.