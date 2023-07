Marinaccio was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Marinaccio came into the year looking to build on a breakout 2022 campaign, but he has given up eight earned runs on eight hits and five walks over his last eight appearances (7.1 innings), so he will get a reset at Triple-A. Jhony Brito was recalled to take Marinaccio's place in the bullpen.