Kahnle (shoulder) tossed a perfect inning in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, striking out one batter.

Kahnle threw of 10 of 15 pitches for strikes in the appearance and got up to 95.5 mph with his sinker, per Conor Foley of YES Network. The veteran reliever has completed two of what is expected to be at least five rehab outings, pitching two perfect frames with three strikeouts thus far. If all goes well for Kahnle during the remainder of his rehab stint, he could join the major-league bullpen within the next two weeks.