Kahnle (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset.
After pitching two perfect innings at Single-A Tampa, Kahnle has been transferred to Double-A Somerset for the next step in his rehab. It's expected that Kahnle will need at least five appearances in the minors before joining the big league roster.
