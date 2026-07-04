Tommy Kahnle: Elects free agency

Kahnle has elected to enter free agency after clearing waivers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kahnle was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday. He cleared waivers and was set to be outrighted to Triple-A Worcester, but the veteran right-hander has opted to the test the waters in free agency. He's allowed eight runs on 12 hits and six walks while striking out five across nine innings (eight appearances) this season, but Kahnle should still draw interest from a team looking to add a veteran right-hander to its bullpen.