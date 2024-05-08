Kahnle (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Wednesday.
Kahnle has been out all season with a right shoulder issue that has been dogging him since last season. Because he's missed so much time, it seems likely that he will be asked to make a handful of rehab appearances before the Yankees consider sticking him back in their bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Faces live hitters Saturday•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Close to facing hitters•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Cleared for bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Will return to mound work soon•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Proceeding with caution•