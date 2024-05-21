Share Video

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast of Jomboy Media on Tuesday that Kahnle (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Boone noted that while he will not use Kahnle on back-to-back days initially, the plan is to deploy the reliever in high-leverage situations right away. Kahnle has been out all season due to a right shoulder injury that dates back to last year. He struck out 11 over five perfect innings on his rehab assignment.

