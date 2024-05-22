The Yankees activated Kahnle (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Kahnle has been out all season with a right shoulder issue that dates back to last September, but he's ready to roll after fanning 11 batters over five perfect innings during his minor-league rehab assignment. The Yankees plan to be careful with his workload in initially in not using him on back-to-back days, but Kahnle will be given high-leverage innings right out of the chute.