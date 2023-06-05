Peralta walked one batter over 1.1 scoreless frames and picked up a save over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Peralta posted a 5.87 ERA over eight appearances since his last save chance May 16. He's now converted four of his five opportunities this season with all four successful saves coming in the last month. Peralta is sporting a 2.84 ERA and 24:15 K:BB through 25.1 frames.