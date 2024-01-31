Peralta signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The unusual contract contains three opt-out clauses. Peralta really struggled with his control in 2023 in walking 30 batters over 54 innings, but he still managed to post a sub-3.00 ERA for the second year in a row. The 32-year-old has a career strikeout rate of just 19.6 percent, but he also boasts a 52.9 percent ground ball rate and can handle lefties and righties. He will handle high-leverage innings for San Diego.