Peralta is not currently in Padres camp due to an issue with his visa, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Peralta signed a four-year deal with San Diego on Jan. 31, and he's expected to be a key high-leverage reliever for the club this season. Though the native of the Dominican Republic hasn't yet been able to join his teammates in camp, the issue isn't likely to impact his readiness for the start of the regular season.