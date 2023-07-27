Peralta earned a hold over the Mets on Wednesday with a perfect inning of work during which he struck out two batters.

Peralta handled the seventh inning with ease for New York, punching out the first two hitters he faced and retiring the side in order on 15 pitches. The southpaw spent some time closing in mid-May but has primarily worked as the Yankees' top setup man this season, securing a team-high 14 holds while compiling four saves, three wins, a 2.31 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and a 32:21 K:BB over 39 innings. Peralta is two holds shy of his career-high mark set in 2017 as a member of the Reds.