Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Peralta is dealing with some "tricep stuff," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone didn't go into much detail regarding Peralta's injury, but it could help explain why the 32-year-old lefty hasn't pitched in nearly a week. A firm return timeline won't be established until more information is provided, but fantasy managers should consider Peralta day-to-day going forward.