Peralta was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 19, with a strained left triceps, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Peralta hadn't pitched in several days because of the injury and now it will put an end to his season. The left-handed reliever was wild for the Yankees this year in walking 30 over 54 frames, but he still posted a 2.83 ERA, struck out 51 and notched four saves. Peralta will be a free agent this offseason.